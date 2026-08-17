MIAMI (WSVN) - The heat is on in South Florida with near record-breaking temperatures expected well into the upper 90s and “feels like” numbers into the triple digits.

Anyone spending time outside — from city workers to construction crews, landscapers and other South Floridians — will deal with the dangerous heat on Monday.

A heat advisory in effect until 7 p.m., with heat index temperatures up to 112 degrees.

City of Miami Fire Rescue Lt. Pete Sanchez warned South Florida resident about the sweltering temperatures.

“This is something that, we’re used to the heat here but these extreme heats and what the Sahara does, it amplifies, and you could feel [that] you can hardly breathe out here, so it’s important if you don’t have to be outdoors, don’t,” he said. “If you do, [take] frequent breaks, hydrate, protect yourself from the sun and, worst-case scenario, call 911 and the City of Miami Fire rescue would be happy to help.”

Meteorologists said it could get even hotter on Tuesday, and with it being Election Day, voters could find themselves spending more time outside waiting in line, so city officials have warned the public to stay safe in the heat.

“If you’re standing in line, and there’s little breaks that you can take, from the sun under a shade or a tree, try to find it, and the workers have no choice but to be outside, but it’s important that they understand and know that they should take breaks,” said City of Miami Fire Rescue Lt. Pete Sanchez. “Their supervisors, their bosses should know that they need to take frequent breaks from the sun.”

It’s also important to know when the heat has become dangerous, symptoms like heavy sweating, dizziness, headache, nausea, and weakness can all be signs of heat exhaustion.

If you start to deal with symptoms like confusion or losing consciousness, that can be signal of a heatstroke, which could become deadly and that is a medical emergency where you should call 911 immediately.

For anyone who needs to get out of the heat, Miami-Dade County has 64 cooling sites available, which offer air conditioned places to cool down as well as to hydrate.

Broward County has 45 cooling sites that will only be activated when an excessive heat warning is issued by the National Weather Service.

Officials remind residents spending any time outdoors to keep themselves hydrated, and those in their vehicles are advised to check your backseats so that no loved ones, children, pets or seniors are left behind.

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