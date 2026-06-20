WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Plumes of smoke are seen over the Florida Turnpike as crews continue to battle three brush fires in West Miami-Dade.

Officials said one of the fires has consumed nearly 19,000 acres with a 97% containment, while the other one has burned more than 2,000 acres with a 60% contaiment.

The third fire is being referred to as the “correction fire,” and it has ignited more than 1,000 acres and is 0% contained.

People who have been evacuated were allowed to return.

The southbound lane closures on Florida’s Turnpike from Okeechobee Road to Northwest 41st have reopened, and Krome Avenue remains closed from Okeechobee Road to Southwest 8th Street.

Officials also closed the Tamiami Trail at Southwest 152nd Avenue due to heavy smoke in the area.

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