NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Flames from three wildfires and thick, black smoke across South Florida has forced officials to close several roads in West Miami-Dade.

All southbound lanes of Florida’s Turnpike between NW 41 Street and Okeechobee Road were closed on Friday afternoon as the blaze burned right next to the turnpike, according to officials. Two lanes re-opened around 8 p.m., Friday.

Additionally, Krome Avenue between Okeechobee Road and Tamiami Trail remain closed in both directions.

On Friday, Florida Forest Service crews set back fires in an effort to choke out the wildfires.

7News cameras captured FFS and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue helicopters dumping buckets of waters on top of the fire.

South Florida has been dealing with smoky skies and three wildfires since Sunday night when the fire blaze sparked due to a lightning strike.

“These fires present a significant challenge for all responders due to weather shifting winds and other factors,” said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Jason Fernandez.

As of Friday afternoon, over 18,000 acres have been burned overall. The Quarry fire is 80% contained while the Well fire is 60% contained.

Friday marks day six of the fire fight. Crews continue to douse hotspots and hope Mother Nature lends a hand.

“When dry air pulls moisture out of grass, leaves and brush, these organic materials can easily become fuel for fire,” said MDFR’s Erika Benitez.

Motorists driving past the blaze filmed the thick clouds of smoke during their afternoon commute.

“Everyone’s stopped because they are watching the fire,” said a driver.

Authorities continue urging those with respiratory conditions to remain indoors.

“You should limit your exposure to that smoke and ensure that your family and pets are indoors,” said Fernandez.

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