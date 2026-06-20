WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Plumes of smoke are seen over the Florida Turnpike as crews continue to battle two brush fires in West Miami-Dade.

Officials said one of the fires has consumed nearly 18,000 acres with a 97% containment, while the other one has burned more than 1,000 acres with a 60% contaiment.

People who have been evacuated were allowed to return.

The southbound lane closures on Florida’s Turnpike from Okeechobee Road to Northwest 41st have reopened, and although Krome Avenue is still closed from Okeechobee Road to Southwest 8th Street, the road is expected to reopen on Saturday evening.

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