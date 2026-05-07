NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Some rides were left charred after several vehicles went up in flames in northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the 12300 block of Northwest 154th Street on Thursday afternoon.

7News cameras captured heavy smoke billowing from the vehicles as flames tore through them.

Firefighters were able to get the upper hand on the blaze and extinguish it. Nobody was hurt.

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