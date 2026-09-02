HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Gunfire tore through a neighborhood in Hialeah in broad daylight, leading police to take several men into custody.

7News cameras captured a large police response in the area of West 104th Street and 36th Avenue in the Aquabella townhome community, Tuesday afternoon.

Hialeah Police units initially responded to reports of a shooting.

Officers were seen standing with their guns drawn as multiple people were detained.

Investigators said they also found two vehicles that were involved in the incident. They were later towed away from the scene

The neighborhood was shut down for several hours as officers carried out their investigation. They told 7News they were speaking with witnesses, as well as those in custody to see how they were involved.

Fortunately, police said, no one was hurt.

As of Wednesday morning, it remains unclear where those shots were fired inside the community and who may have been targeted. It’s also not clear what charges the people in custody could be facing. 7News has reached out to Hialeah Police for an update.

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