MIAMI (WSVN) - A multi-vehicle accident appears to have cleared up with traffic flowing on the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 near Northwest 119th Street.

Traffic cameras showed cars moving slowly on the highway.

Earlier, traffic cameras had captured crews working with traffic building up behind them.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said that there were minor injuries involved in the accident.

The cause of the accident is currently unknown.

7News has reached out to the Florida Highway Patrol for more information.

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