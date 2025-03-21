NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A motorcyclist has been transported to the hospital after being involved in a crash in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The incident happened around 6:40a.m. Friday at the intersection of Northwest 37th Avenue and 191st Street.

The victim reportedly lost a lot of blood and was rushed to a nearby hospital as a trauma alert with a police escort. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

A vehicle remain on scene, but it’s unclear if they were involved in the wreck or a bystander that called for help.

The intersection is closed as police investigate the crash. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

