MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating a crash in Miami that sent a motorcyclist to the hospital.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to scene of the two-vehicle collision near North Miami Avenue and 79th Street, at around 2:40 a.m. on Sunday.

Paramedics transported the victim to Ryder Trauma Center in unknown condition.

Cameras captured the mangled motorcycle and the car involved with significant damage. The car’s windshield and hood were smashed in, while the motorcycle was in pieces.

The driver of the car remained at the scene for the investigation.

Police have not provided further details, as they attempt to determine the circumstances that led up to the crash.

