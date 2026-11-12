SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Southwest Miami-Dade mother is making an emotional plea for help to find a suspected hit-and-run driver as her daughter fights for her life.

The mother, who did not wish to show her face, is seeking answers after her 18-year-old daughter, Steffany Medina, was critically injured in a hit-and-run crash over the weekend.

“This is something that is killing us. How is it that my daughter ended up appearing there, broken? They left her thrown there like a little animal. She did not deserve this,” she said in Spanish.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s deputies found the injured teen near the area of Southwest 296th Street and 153rd Court, just after 4 p.m. on Sunday.

“I ask him what the person is like. So he shows me a little piece of video where the firefighters had already picked her up, so I recognized what was on her, shorts, short, short pants that I myself had given her and she was wearing them. That was when I recognized, I knew it was my daughter who was there,” said the mother.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews rushed Steffany to the hospital in critical condition. Authorities said she has since been downgraded to stable condition.

The mother told 7News, however, she’s far from being in the clear.

“She’s doing very bad, between life and death practically,” she said.

As her daughter continues to fight in the hospital, the mother wants the person responsible for putting her there to be found.

“I trust in God primarily, and in the authorities, that they may find the responsible person, of it the person is watching or listening to this message, please, turn yourself in, speak up, say something,” said the mother.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

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