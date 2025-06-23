MIAMI (WSVN) - The mother of 17-year-old Dominic Ferrell is taking action against the Brickell high-rise where, police said, her son was fatally stabbed just two weeks ago.

Christine Maron, Ferrell’s mother, spoke to the media Monday morning alongside her attorney. They announced their plan to file a wrongful death and negligence lawsuit against the Icon Residences, the apartment building where the murder took place, along with their management and security company.

“No mother, or parent, should ever go through this heartbreaking loss,” said Maron.

Attorney Michael Haggard revealed that Ferrell’s killer, 26-year-old Kyril Kehl, had been attended to by fire rescue at the building while not being a resident and was still not acknowledged by security.

“An assailant goes to the Icon and is in the lobby for several hours. Never approached by anyone, never approached by a security guard by anyone, and is allowed to be there,” said Haggard. “Where fire rescue is called, and treat someone with flashing lights, that is not a resident, is not a guest, and no one intervenes. Every security standard you can possibly think about was violated in this case.”

Miami Police Cmdr. Andres Valdes confirmed Kehl had been in the building for several hours, and at one point, Miami Fire Rescue was called to check in on him.

In the video we have, he’s actually laying, lounging on a sofa, speaking gibberish, chased down some girls. Fire rescue was notified to see if he needed medical attention,” said Valdes.

Police said Kehl was in town from Arizona and didn’t know the victim.

Officials said he trespassed and took the elevator to the 34th floor and knocked on several doors before entering the unit where Ferrell was sleeping and was ultimately stabbed to death.

Kehl was later found dead at a nearby construction site after he fell to his death.

Haggard said every security measure was breached and ignored.

“A killer sitting in plain sight, and no one does anything about it for this amount of time,” he said.

Ferrell’s mother is heartbroken and described her son as an old soul who was taken from her in the worst way possible.

“My family is completely shattered and broken as we grieve his loss and try to pick up the pieces,” said Maron. “Dominic was so very special to us in many ways. Dominic was kind, he was thoughtful, smart, athletic. He drew people in and had the ability to connect with anyone.”

Maron also revealed that they will start a scholarship in his name to keep his memory alive.

“He was an old soul, but young at heart. Quick to smile and quicker to laugh and always was helping others,” she said.

The lawsuit could take a couple of months to be filed, as now a full investigation must take place to review all security footage and get to the bottom of what happened that night.

7News reached out to the Icon Residences for comment on this lawsuit, but has not heard back.

The family has created a GoFundMe to help fund the scholarship. To donate, click here.

