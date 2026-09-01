MIAMI (WSVN) - A new plaza made its debut on one of South Florida’s most historic routes.

Officials for the Miccosukee Tribe held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the grand opening of the newest Miccosukee Plaza along Tamiami Trail.

The new plaza, which is located at 36340 SW 8th St, offers the tribe an opportunity to welcome people traveling through the Everglades while also strengthening their presence in the area.

The plaza will include a general store, a gift shop and a food court.

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