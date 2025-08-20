MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami woman is facing multiple fraud charges after investigators say she used stolen identities to open accounts and withdraw thousands of dollars from South Florida banks.

Chloe Castellanos, 37, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with grand theft, organized fraud, a scheme to defraud a financial institution and fraudulent use of personal identification, according to arrest reports.

Detectives said Castellanos impersonated identity theft victims to carry out schemes at Regions Bank in Cutler Bay and Truist Bank in Miami.

On May 22, she allegedly used a fake driver’s license displaying her photo but another person’s information to open an account at Regions.

A week later, investigators said an $18,000 wire transfer was deposited into the account, which was later deemed fraudulent.

On June 2, police said Castellanos targeted a Truist Bank branch, where she allegedly initiated a $5,000 unauthorized transfer from a victim’s home equity line of credit and later withdrew $8,000 in person using another fraudulent driver’s license.

Surveillance cameras captured her interactions with tellers, the reports said.

Authorities said multiple identities were later recovered from Castellanos’ cellphone.

She was arrested and transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

