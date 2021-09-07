MIAMI (WSVN) - Something fishy is going on in the waters of Biscayne Bay. Hundreds of fish are dead. Now, environmental groups are trying to figure out why.

There were at least seven reports of dead or dying fish Monday, and experts said it’s a sad sign that the bay needs our help.

At a glance, all is well on beautiful Biscayne Bay, but a closer look reveals an ugly, smelly and sad situation: fish dying from a lack of oxygen.

“This is a really devastating sign for the bay, and the bay needs urgent intervention,” said Rachel Silverstein, executive director of Miami Waterkeeper.

The environmental organization Miami Waterkeeper received seven reports of fish kills on Monday, ranging from a few and several hundred.

The executive director said the problem points to pollution.

“Too much pollution in Biscayne Bay coming from our sewage system, our septic tanks, our stormwater and our fertilizer overuse,” Silverstein said.

On Tuesday, 7 SkyForce flew over the bay as teams with the state’s Division of Environmental Resource Management collected and tested water samples.

“This is another reminder that the health of our beloved bay is in jeopardy, which is why Miami-Dade County is committed to taking all possible action to turn around the crisis facing all our waters,” said Mayor Daniella Levine Cava in a news release.

The crisis was at its worst in August of last year.

“We actually counted all of the fish in the over 400 photos and videos sent to us last year and found out there were over 27,000 fish that were reported dead,” Silverstein said.

The dead fish are nowhere near that number this time around, but conditions for the rest of the week aren’t looking good.

The heat and lack of wind coupled with pollution are sucking up oxygen out of the water.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.