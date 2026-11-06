MIAMI (WSVN) - A high school student appeared in bond court after he was accused of bringing a weapon to class.

Eighteen-year-old Thomas Torrez is facing a charge of possessing a firearm on school property.

Authorities received a tip that someone at Miami Carol City Senior High School had a gun on campus. Officers responded and approached Thomas, who claimed he didn’t have a weapon nor a backpack.

Officials then reviewed surveillance video that revealed he did in fact have a bag and a weapon was recovered on campus.

He was issued a $2,500 bond.

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