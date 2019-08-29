Miami Springs PD arrest woman for credit card fraud

MIAMI SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Springs Police Department has arrested a woman for credit card fraud and identity theft Thursday.

Police caught Yacqueline Solis, 29, with several fraudulent credit cards and a smoking pipe laced with methamphetemine residue at the Embassy Suites Hotel located at 3974 NW South River Drive.

Solis provided police with a driver’s license belonging to a woman with a different name whose car was burglarized and license and identity stolen.

Solis is the same woman who was accused of drugging a man and stealing his $10,000 Rolex watch in Pinecrest back in January. She also is suspected of drugging and robbing another man at gunpoint in downtown Miami in September 2018.

Solis has been charged with credit card counterfeit, fraudulent use of identification, possession of a stolen driver’s license and possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to use.

In bond court, she received a $12,000 bond and ordered to stay away from Embassy Suites.

