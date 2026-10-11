MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was hospitalized after an incident in Miami Shores.

Video showed first responders as they transported the man to a hospital.

A damaged red car was also seen at the scene.

7News has reached out to the Miami Shores Police Department for more information.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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