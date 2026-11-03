MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami resident was doing some chores around the house when he came face-to-face with a coyote.

Chenier Mosley told 7News he stepped outside briefly to take out the trash along Northwest 58th Street Monday morning when a coyote appeared behind him.

“We were staring at each other. He started to come toward me so I grabbed my garbage can and chased him away,” said Mosley.

Mosley said it was the first time he’s seen a coyote in the area.

There has been no other reports of any incidents involving coyotes in the area.

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