MIAMI (WSVN) - A shooting near Miami’s Design District has hospitalized a Miami Police Department sergeant and an Uber driver.

The MPD sergeant was making his way to Northwest Second Avenue and Northwest 38th Street, where gunfire was heard.

An Uber driver in the area where the shooting took place was grazed by a bullet.

Investigators said that the officer was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital after another driver ran a stop sign, slamming into his cruiser.

Police said he drove about a mile away before calling 911.

Investigators searched the delivery driver’s SUV, looking for any clues that could lead them to the shooter.

The police officer and Uber driver are both expected to be okay.

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