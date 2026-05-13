MIAMI (WSVN) - A happy reunion occurred between a Miami Police officer and a young boy he rescued after a harrowing incident with an electric bicycle.

The heroic officer was honored for his quick response after the 3-year-old boy suffered a life-changing accident months before Wednesday’s reunion.

“The call came out and it was right around the corner,” said Miami Police Officer Rafael Perez-Valdivia.

The young boy had severed a toe following an accident involving the rotor of an electric bicycle. With Perez-Valdivia already being in the immediate vicinity, he was able to get right to work in helping the boy.

“I grabbed my bandage, I had my own med kit and started wrapping his foot,” said Perez-Valdivia.

As Perez-Valdivia continued working to keep the boy from bleeding out, other officers who arrived at the scene looked for the severed appendage.

“I happened to have my cooler and I felt like we might be able to save his toe,” said Perez-Valdivia.

Due to Perez-Valdivia’s steadfastness and the quick help from other officers, doctors were able to partially reattach the boy’s severed toe.

The tremendous effort by officers left an unforgettable impact on Amir Navarro, the boy’s father.

“That somebody reacted so quick to help my son, that, to me, means the world,” said Navarro.

While the family sees Perez-Valdivia as a hero, the officer remained humble about helping someone in need for his community.

“I don’t think of myself as a hero,” said Perez-Valdivia.

The Miami Police Department recognized Perez-Valdivia for his quick response, naming him Officer of the Month in celebration.

After what could have been a life-altering accident, a young boy slowly learning how to walk again was able to greet and thank the officer who saved him.

“To see them come here today, it made my heart full because it means that I am making a difference,” said Perez-Valdivia.

The police department also honored two high school students with a “Do the Right Thing Award” for rescuing a friend from drowning in a canal and performing CPR.

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