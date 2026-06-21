MIAMI (WSVN) - A wrong-way collision sent a Miami police officer to the hospital.

The wreck happened on Sunday morning on Interstate 95 near Northwest 79th Street.

Investigators said the officer was traveling northbound when he was struck by a driver going southbound in the express lanes.

Both the officer and the man were rushed to Jackson Memorial.

The officer is expected to make a full recovery, and the other driver remains in critical condition.

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