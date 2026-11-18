HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami Police officer appeared in court after he was arrested in Homestead in connection to a domestic-related incident.

Miami Police officer Maurice Robbins stood before Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Mindy S. Glazer on Wednesday morning, one day after police took him into custody.

According to Homestead Police, Robbins, 49, was arrested after he attempted to snatch a woman out of a rideshare vehicle.

Police said they interviewed the rideshare driver, as well as the victim, who said the officer flagged down the car of the rideshare driver and then opened the rear passenger door, tried to snatch the victim out of the car and took her cellphone.

That rideshare driver was able to drive off with the victim inside, but the woman in question was left with several bruises, including one on her arm and neck as well.

This gave Homestead Police enough evidence and probable cause to make the arrest, as the incident was also caught on surveillance video.

Robbins now faces two charges: burglary with assault and battery and robbery with a weapon.

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