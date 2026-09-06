SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A City of Miami Police motorcycle officer was rushed to the hospital after a crash on the Florida Turnpike in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The crash happened early Saturday morning on the southbound lane near the Bird Road exit.

7News cameras captured the officer being taken into HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, and Miami Police officials said that he sustained possible arm and leg fractures.

Traffic cameras captured a large multi-agency response with cars backed up on the roadway, with Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, and Florida Highway Patrol vehicles.

7News cameras captured the officer’s motorcycle laying on the highway, surrounded by debris.

“Be advised, this is a City of Miami officer,” was heard over the Broadcastify police scanner.

Miami Police officials said that the officer was headed home when he was involved in the crash.

The crash comes after a previous incident which involved a Florida International University motorman near US 27 and Frontage Road in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The FIU motorman was taken to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, and sustained minor injuries in the crash, according to Florida Highway Patrol troopers.

The crash which involved the City of Miami motorman is currently under investigation, but the officer is expected to be OK.

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