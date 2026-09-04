NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A motorman for Florida International University police was rushed to the hospital following a crash.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the crash near US 27 and Frontage Road in Northwest Miami-Dade on Friday afternoon.

Paramedics rushed the motorman to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital.

As he was wheeled in, 7News cameras appeared to capture him conscious and alert.

It remains unclear what caused the crash or the extent of the officer’s injuries.

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