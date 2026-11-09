MIAMI (WSVN) - A church was left without air conditioning after the unit was taken from the building.

The man who posted the video on social media said that a person stole the air conditioning unit from Lighthouse Ministries Church on Northwest 69th Street and 15th Avenue in Miami. The robbery had left wires cut near the building, which left the church without power.

Miami Police officers are now looking for the person responsible.

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