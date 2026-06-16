MIAMI (WSVN) - A new top police officer is taking over the City of Miami Police Department.

A swearing-in ceremony for Edwin Lopez was held at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts on Tuesday morning.

Lopez’s ceremony was attended by a who’s who of Miami-Dade County area leaders who wanted to get their first look at the man taking charge of the Magic City’s law enforcement agency.

After being sworn in, Lopez, who is replacing outgoing Police Chief Manny Morales, said he was ready to begin taking action on day one.

“I’m dying to get out there, boss, I’m dying to hit the street, every single community — it’s my style, it’s the only way I know, the [attention deficit disorder] kicks in,” he said. “I don’t lead from the office, I lead from the front. Those who’ve worked alongside me completely understand my mindset, and for me, it’s important to echo that.”

Before taking over the Miami Police Department, Lopez led Doral Police for over two years. He was also part of Miami-Dade Schools Police for 25 years and served as chief for his final four years.

7News cameras captured Lopez being greeted by supporters, family, and police colleagues in front of a Miami Police banner.

He is expected to brief the media on his new position and outline goals following the ceremony.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.



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