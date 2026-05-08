DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Doral Police Chief Edwin Lopez will depart the agency to become the City of Miami’s next police chief, Doral officials said.

In a statement issued Friday morning, Doral Mayor Christi Fraga said Lopez will leave the city to take over the reins at the Miami Police Department, replacing outgoing Police Chief Manny Morales.

Fraga’s statement reads in part:

“Chief Lopez has been an exceptional leader for our city-someone who has led with integrity, strengthened trust within our community, and elevated the Doral Police Department in meaningful ways. We are incredibly proud of him and this next step in his career, even as we know we will truly miss him here in Doral.”

In a separate statement, Miami Mayor Eileen Higgins and City Manager James Reyes also confirmed Lopez’s appointment. Higgins wrote:

“Our City Manager, James Reyes, made a thoughtful decision in selecting Chief Lopez, a homegrown leader, dedicated public servant, and 28-year veteran who has spent his career serving our community with professionalism and integrity.” In the city’s statement, Reyes wrote: “Chief Edwin Lopez brings an exceptional record of leadership, a deep commitment to transparency, and a proven approach to community policing that has earned the trust of the communities where he has served. We are confident that he is the right leader to carry forward the Miami Police Department’s proud legacy while addressing the evolving needs of our growing and diverse city.”

In her statement, Fraga goes on to “thank Chief Lopez for his service, his leadership, and his unwavering commitment to keeping our community safe.”

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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