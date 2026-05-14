MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami man was arrested after police said he posted threats on Instagram about killing “as many people as possible” before taking his own life, according to an arrest report.

Marc Harold Leverant, 42, faces a charge of written threats to kill or do bodily injury after investigators said he used the Instagram handle “mlablive” to post violent threats targeting multiple locations and public figures, including Miami Fire Rescue, Miami Dade College, Miami Worldcenter, Lady Gaga and David Geffen.

According to police, Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office Real Time Crime Operation Center alerted City of Miami Police on Wednesday morning about the threatening social media posts.

Investigators later linked the Instagram account to an apartment near Biscayne Boulevard in downtown Miami.

Authorities said officers located Leverant near his home and transported him to Miami Police headquarters for questioning.

Detectives later interviewed Leverant after reading him his Miranda rights, according to the arrest report.

A judge later found probable cause and issued a $7,500 bond.

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