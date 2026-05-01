NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami man was arrested Thursday on multiple charges including stalking, aggravated harassment, cyberstalking and promotion of an altered sexual depiction without consent after he allegedly threatened and harassed his estranged wife and distributed explicit material, according to an arrest report.

Authorities allege Bernard David Palmer, 37, distributed explicit videos of the victim and made threats against her.

According to the arrest affidavit, Palmer and the victim have been separated since Aug. 30, 2025. The victim filed for divorce Sept. 2, 2025, and has an active temporary restraining order against him. The charges stem from a series of incidents, including the alleged distribution of explicit content on Oct. 10, 2025, the report states.

The victim told authorities that on Aug. 30, 2025, Palmer threatened her, saying, “YOU BETTER HIDE BECAUSE IF I FIND YOU, I WILL KILL YOU,” according to the report. The following day at about 1:17 a.m., he allegedly threatened to post nude photos of her on social media and sent iCloud links to the images as proof, according to the report.

On Oct. 10, 2025 the victim was notified by a coworker that he had received messages believed to be from Palmer containing pornographic videos of the victim, the report states.

The victim told investigators she fears for her life due to Palmer’s continued conduct and threats, the report states.

Palmer was arrested by Miami-Dade Sheriff’s in an unrelated case, and the complaint and arrest affidavit for the current charges were later submitted electronically.

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