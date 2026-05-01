MIAMI (WSVN) - A police investigation is underway on State Road 836, causing massive traffic delays and road closures.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers and City of Miami Police responded to a call of a car crash in the area of SR 836 where it meets Interstate 95 and Interstate 395 on Friday.

Upon arrival, troopers and police confirmed the person inside the vehicle was dead.

Troopers have isolated a vehicle that is parked against the barrier of the highway. The vehicle has its windows covered by tarp and towers and there is visible front-end damage to the vehicle.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene capturing eastbound traffic backed up all the way toward Northwest 27th Avenue due to the ongoing investigation.

Officials have shutdown the eastbound lanes of State Road 836 at the interchange due to the ongoing police activity. The ramps to northbound I-95 and southbound I-95 remain open.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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