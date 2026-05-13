OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami man is accused of sending a sexually explicit video involving himself and his ex-girlfriend to the woman’s 13-year-old daughter through TikTok after the couple ended their relationship, according to an arrest affidavit.

Jahard Haggins, 31, faces charges of digital voyeurism dissemination and sexual cyber harassment, authorities said.

According to investigators, officers responded March 24 to a home in Opa-locka after a woman reported that her ex-boyfriend had sent pornographic material to her teenage daughter through TikTok messaging.

The woman told police she dated Haggins for about a year before the relationship ended in November 2025.

Since the breakup, she said Haggins had continuously monitored her activities and whereabouts and had previously come to her home to check whether doors and windows were unsecured, according to the affidavit.

According to detectives, the 13-year-old had initially blocked Haggins on TikTok before later unblocking him.

Investigators said the woman showed officers a video allegedly sent to her daughter’s TikTok account that depicted the woman performing a sexual act on Haggins.

Authorities said the video was sent around 10 a.m. March 24 from a TikTok account identified as “LONGLIVEANTMAN.”

The girl, who was out of town at the time, contacted her mother after discovering the video on her account, investigators said.

The woman told detectives she recognized the TikTok account because the three had followed each other on the social media platform while she and Haggins were dating.

Authorities said the teenager later participated in a forensic interview and confirmed the statements made to investigators.

According to the affidavit, detectives completed the arrest report while Haggins was already incarcerated at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Authorities said he was being held pending a bond hearing.





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