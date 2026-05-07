HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 27-year-old Miami man was arrested Wednesday after police said he slapped his mother, prevented her from leaving their home and later resisted officers attempting to take him into custody.

Exon Caceres Gonzalez, 27, faces charges of false imprisonment, domestic violence battery and resisting an officer with violence following the incident, according to an arrest affidavit.

Officers were dispatched shortly before 1 a.m. May 6 to a home near East 40th Street after receiving a report that a son had struck his mother in the face, police said.

According to investigators, the victim told officers her son became upset after asking her to get him drugs and she refused.

Police said the argument escalated when the woman attempted to leave the home and Gonzalez allegedly blocked the door, preventing her from leaving.

Authorities said Gonzalez then slapped the woman in the face, causing redness and swelling on the left side of her face and neck.

Police said officers entered the residence with the victim and took Gonzalez into custody.

While escorting him to a patrol vehicle, investigators said he became uncooperative and pulled away from officers, forcing them to use necessary force to restrain him.

Gonzalez was transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

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