MIAMI (WSVN) - A man was rushed to the hospital and a family has been displaced after flames consumed a home in Miami.

City of Miami Fire Rescue responded to the home in the area of 1027 Northwest 63rd Street in the Liberty City neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon.

7News cameras captured smoke coming from the house as firefighters battled the flames.

Officials said a family of nine has been displaced due to the fire.

As of late Tuesday afternoon, it’s unclear what caused the flames.

A family dog is unaccounted for, according to officials.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.



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