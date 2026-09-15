MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A bank teller is facing allegations that he stole thousands of dollars from his employer and customers through a cash shortage and money order transactions at a Miami Lakes branch, according to arrest reports.

Jonathan Escobar, 36, had worked as a teller at First Horizon Bank since June 22, investigators said.

According to one arrest report, a Sept. 11 audit of Escobar’s cash drawer revealed a shortage of $7,657.80.

Investigators said a further audit found he had cashed 11 Western Union money orders with a face value of $10 each for $1,000 each against an unsuspecting account holder.

Police said the bank calculated its loss in that case at $18,657.80.

In a separate case, investigators said Escobar stole four Amscot money orders from another victim’s account on Sept. 8, totaling $4,000.

Police said Escobar later cashed the four money orders and kept the proceeds, and the transactions were captured on surveillance video.

Escobar returned to the bank on Sept. 14 and was asked to meet with human resources and a bank investigator, according to the affidavit.

Investigators said six additional money orders were found before the interview.

Escobar was later interviewed by police. According to the report, he was read his Miranda rights and invoked them.

He was taken into custody and transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Escobar faces two counts each of third-degree grand theft and organized fraud of $20,000 or less across the two cases.

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