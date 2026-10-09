(WSVN) - The Florida Department of Transportation announced scheduled weekend closures along Interstate 395, State Road 836 and Interstate 95 for construction on the I-395/SR 836/I-95 Design-Build Project.

All eastbound SR 836 travel lanes will be closed at Northwest 17th Avenue starting at 11 p.m. on Saturday until 10 a.m. on Sunday. Two lanes from Northwest 17th Avenue to I-95 will close at 10 p.m. prior to the full closure.

Detours for drivers travelling eastbound on SR 836 include:

Exit at Northwest 17th Avenue, then continue south across Northwest Seventh Street

Turn left at Southwest First Street and continue east

Turn right at South Miami Avenue

Turn right to access the ramp to I-95 north or south

Drivers going to Biscayne Boulevard and the MacArthur Causeway can continue east on Southwest First Street and turn left on Biscayne Boulevard to connect with the MacArthur Causeway entrance ramp at Northeast 11th Terrace.

Drivers on Northwest 12th Avenue wanting to access eastbound SR 836, I-95, Biscayne Boulevard and the MacArthur Causeway can continue south on Northwest 12th Avenue, turn left at Southwest First Street and follow the detours above.

All westbound I-395 travel lanes continuing onto westbound SR 836 will be closed at I-95 on Saturday between the hours of 11:59 p.m. and 7 a.m. The I-395 ramps to northbound and southbound I-95 will remain open.

Detours for drivers travelling westbound on I-395 include:

Access the southbound I-95 ramp

Exit at Southwest Seventh Street/Brickell Avenue (Exit 1B), then turn left at Southwest Eighth Street

Enter the northbound I-95 ramp, then exit at the westbound SR 836 ramp

FDOT authorized a temporary deviation from regular drawbridge operation of the Southwest First Street Bridge, Mile 0.9, and the West Flagler Street Bridge, Mile 1.0, across the Miami River.

From 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Sunday, the bridges will open on the hour and half-hour. At all other times, the bridges will operate per their normal operating regulation.

This schedule is subject to change due to bad weather or other unforeseen conditions.

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