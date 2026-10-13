MIAMI (WSVN) - A man was rushed to the hospital after a hit-and-run in Miami, with Miami Gardens Police Department officers now searching for the subject behind the incident.

The incident happened on Northwest Seventh Avenue and 27th Street on Tuesday morning.

According to Miami Fire Rescue, the man was found unresponsive but breathing, and was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

Surveillance video shows the victim walking his dog down the street when he was struck, with the driver fleeing the scene.

The video shows another vehicle nearby as a City of Miami Police Department officer arrived at the scene.

“He hears the tire screeching, then he hears a bang. He looks over to see the victim falling to the floor after he was hit by the vehicle,” Miami Police spokesperson Michael Vega said.

More officers showed up a short time later as they began their investigation.

“These two pedestrians were crossing the street at mid block, not at a pedestrian crosswalk. The female was pushing a bike, and the male that was hit was pushing a electric scooter, when they don’t look to the side, and the man was hit by the vehicle,” said Vega.

Vega also issued a warning and a reminder for drivers to not leave the scene of a crash.

“Now we say this all the time, if you don’t have your driver’s license, if you don’t have your registration, your insurance, just stop. You’ll face the consequences for that which is usually just a ticket. But by leaving the scene of an accident, now you’re facing a felony charge,” he said.

Investigators are now working to determine what led up to the crash and identify the driver responsible for fleeing the area.

“Anyone that sees a dark colored SUV or sedan with extensive windshield damage, whether it’s your neighbor or a co-worker or even a body shop that might go try to fix it, please contact the City of Miami Police Department,” said Vega.

Authorities said that while the victim will have a long road to recovery, he is expected to be OK.

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