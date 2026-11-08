MIAMI (WSVN) - Walkers stepped into action on Saturday at LoanDepot Park to raise funds for those in need.

Over 1,500 participants came together to raise over $510,000 at the Miami Heart Walk to support the American Heart Association.

The goal of the event was to make sure that at least one person in every Miami household knows CPR.

Heart disease and stroke survivors were recognized and celebrated throughout the event.

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