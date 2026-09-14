MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - After being lost for nearly a week, a Miami Gardens Police K-9 has finally been found.

Gael went missing on Monday after he ran from his patrol vehicle while responding to an alarm call.

Surveillance video shows the yellow Labrador racing through a tire shop after getting away from his handler.

The dog was reportedly hit by a car on Northwest Second Avenue, but despite the impact, he continued moving eastbound.

On Sunday, Miami Gardens Police officials said Gael is now back home.

There is no word yet on where the dog was found or confirmation on whether he was injured.

In a social media post, the police department thanked the community for bringing Gael back home safely.

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