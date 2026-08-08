MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Gardens Police have identified one of the suspects allegedly involved in a shooting that stemmed from an attempted robbery in Miami Gardens.

Investigators said that 28-year-old Jabari Thomas is facing charges involving second-degree felony murder and armed robbery with a firearm.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Northwest 203rd Lane and 34th Court on Thursday afternoon.

Thomas and another man are accused of trying to rob a delivery driver, who then allegedly fired his gun in self defense.

One of the suspects was shot and taken to HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Thomas is currently being held on no bond at the Broward County Sheriff’s Office Jail.

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