MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A day to celebrate acts of kindness across the country happened in Miami Gardens.

Miami Gardens hosted a major regional hub for Good Neighbor Day America.

Vous Church operated as the local site for a massive food distribution, serving hundreds of people who signed up to receive free meal kits.

“Being a good neighbor means going outside of our comfort zone, see the needs of those around us, and meet those needs in a tangible way,” said Katharine Canales, pastor at Vous Church.

The initiative highlighted community spirit through a coordinated effort to support people in need.

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