MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A day to celebrate acts of kindness across the country happened in Miami Gardens.

Miami Gardens hosted a major regional hub for Good Neighbor Day America.

Vous Church operated as the local site for a massive food distribution, serving hundreds of people who signed up to receive free meal kits.

“Being a good neighbor means going outside of our comfort zone, see the needs of those around us, and meet those needs in a tangible way,” said Katharine Canales, pastor at Vous Church.

The initiative highlighted community spirit through a coordinated effort to support people in need.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox