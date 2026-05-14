MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida’s dominance in girls flag football will be on full display in Tampa this weekend.

Miami Edison High is competing in the girls’ flag football state semifinals.

The school rallied behind them ahead of the big weekend, with the band playing and fellow students chanting and cheering for their Red Raiders.

Miami Edison is one of three South Florida schools taking part in the state semifinals.

Joining them is Saint Thomas Aquinas and Miami Northwestern.

The Red Raiders seek to leave Tampa with their second consecutive state flag football championship.

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