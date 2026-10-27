MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Dolphins hosted the 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project Police and Youth Conference at Hard Rock Stadium on Tuesday.

Fifteen high schools in Miami-Dade along with several local law enforcement agencies teamed up to improve relationships with police officers in the community.

During the event, participants engaged in role-playing real life encounters.

For more than 30 years, the 5000 Role Models have created a platform to promote better police and youth relations.

Since then, the organization said it has helped ease tensions and foster better cooperation.

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