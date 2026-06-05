HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County has unveiled a new street sign in honor of Jimmy Ryce, a little boy the South Florida community will never forget.

For many individuals in Redlands and across South Florida, this isn’t just any street sign — it’s a reminder of a little boy who left a lasting impact on an entire community.

Applause filled the air as Jimmy Ryce Avenue was officially revealed. Commissioners voted to rename a portion of Southwest 162nd Street to honor his memory in April.

The 9-year-old was abducted and murdered in 1995, a crime that shook the community and captured national attention.

Now three decades later, his memory is still alive.

“Not to remember the tragedy, but to remember the community that came together,” said Miami-Dade District 8 Commissioner Danielle Cohen Higgins.

For years, neighbors and volunteers have maintained a memorial near the spot where Jimmy disappeared.

Flowers, pinwheels and a baseball mitt are just some of the small gestures meant to keep his memory alive.

“The memory, that was a tragic incident that occurred, and the memory of keeping it fresh in everybody’s mind,” said Edward Montazon.

Edward and Kathy Montazon are among the volunteers who maintain the memorial year-round.

“The memory that it was a tragic incident that occurred, and the memory of keeping it fresh in everybody’s mind,” said Edward.

They make sure to change it for holidays, birthdays, and other special occasions.

“We have so many new people now and families, and they don’t know the story, and it’s nice to know the story, and it’s beautiful that the street is being named, you know, for him,” said Kathy.

The ceremony also took the time to highlight the progress made since Jimmy’s death.

Bloodhounds donated through the Jimmy Ryce Foundation stood by as a reminder of the tools that are now available to help find missing children.

But for the people who lived through those difficult days in 1995, the emotions still feel raw as ever.

“It just was heartbreaking, but back at that time, we were just so shocked, and it was so disgusting,” said Cheryl Johnson, a South-Dade resident. “There’s a peace, it’s almost like he’s happy, his spirit is happy that the community is together and we’re still doing this.”

And now, with his name marked on a stretch of road in the community that never forgot him, his memory will continue for generations to come.

Supporters said they hope it’ll continue to serve as a daily reminder of Jimmy’s life, legacy and the importance of keeping children safe.

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