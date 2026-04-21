MIAMI (WSVN) - A street in Miami will soon be changed in hopes of keeping the memory of Jimmy Ryce alive.

The Miami-Dade County Commission has voted to rename a portion of Southwest 162nd Avenue, from Southwest 232nd Street to Southwest 240th Street, as Jimmy Ryce Avenue.

In a statement, Commissioner Danielle Cohen Higgins said the change shows the county’s commitment to safety.

“Jimmy’s story is heartbreaking, but his legacy has led to meaningful change. By naming this roadway in his honor, we reaffirm our commitment to vigilance, advocacy, and the safety of every child in Miami-Dade County.”

Ryce was 9-years-old when he was abducted, assaulted, and murdered by his neighbor in 1995.

His death sparked calls for massive reforms to improve child safety in neighborhoods.

It will be a lasting tribute to his young life.

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