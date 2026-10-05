(WSVN) - A opossum was rescued at a home in Miami-Dade County.

Video from Only In Dade captured a woman who spotted the furry critter in her swimming pool.

“Oh, my God, there’s a baby, there’s a baby in there. Oh, my God, I love opossums with all my heart,” said the woman on the video. “Come here, baby, come here. I got you, baby. You made it, are you OK? How long have you been swimming?”

The woman grabbed a skimmer net and scooped the opossum out of the pool.

The animal then took a breath and ran off into the yard.

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