CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County Tax Collector Dariel Fernandez on Monday unveiled the first-ever Tax Collector’s Office in Coral Gables, giving residents direct access to services within the city for the first time in its 100-year history.

The new branch, located at 224 Minorca Ave., is the seventh office opened under Fernandez.

“For the first time in the city’s history, residents no longer have to leave Coral Gables to pay their property or business taxes or to renew their driver’s license,” said Fernandez in a press release.

The new office features six service windows and a modern queuing system. It can also process the full range of tax collector services, including property and business tax payments, driver’s license and ID card processing, vehicle registration renewals, license plate surrenders and specialty permits.

