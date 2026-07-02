KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - Local agencies teamed up ahead of the Fourth of July to share tips on how to keep everyone on the water safe during the holiday weekend.

With thousands of visitors and residents set to hit the waterways over the the next several days, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said it’s up to us to take necessary steps to keep ourselves and our neighbors safe.

Levine Cava stressed that boaters remain sober, wear their life jackets and make sure every passenger aboard has a life jacket that’s properly fitted.

“Our message is very simple: Safe choices on the water save lives,” she said.

Speakers at Thursday morning’s news conference on Key Biscayne also urged boaters to respect no-wake zones.

Representatives with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said to be prepared and stay hydrated, especially with the record-breaking heat that has hit South Florida as of late.

Also on hand was Andres Fernandez, father of Lucy Fernandez, who who was killed in a 2022 Labor Day boat crash. The teenage victim was riding in a boat operated by real estate mogul George Pino, who was acquitted on all counts on June 22.

Lucy’s tragic death prompted her family to create the Lucy Fernandez Foundation and Lucy’s Law, aimed at strengthening penalties for people who boat recklessly.

“Lucy’s story and everything we are doing as a foundation to enhance and improve boater safety is bigger than just one person, one defendant, one verdict,” said Fernandez. “We’re here to save lives, and I have no doubt that Lucy’s story has already saved lives, and I have no doubt that operators of vessels are thinking twice before going out on the water and acting carelessly or recklessly.”

Fernandez went on to speak about the importance of education on the water — not just for people operating boats, but for passengers as well.

He urged anyone planning to be on board a boat this weekend to be prepared in case of an emergency.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.