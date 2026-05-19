MIAMI (WSVN) - A wall of heroes memorial was unveiled for families of fallen military servicemembers.

Miami-Dade officials gathered on Tuesday in Miami to unveil a new monument dedicated to local residents who lost their lives while serving in the U.S. armed forces.

The dedication includes members who were killed in World War I, World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Desert Storm, Afghanistan, and Iraq.

Seana Arrechaga, whose husband died in Afghanistan, said she is happy to be part of something that keeps her husband’s memory alive.

“I’m grateful, I’m grateful that his legacy lives on. That’s always been my biggest thing is that as long as we speak his name, he continues to live on whether he’s here or not. So to have it here forever, yeah,” she said.

The monument will feature the name, rank, branch of service, and final military operation of each individual.

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