SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office hosted a remembrance ceremony for a former deputy Saturday morning.

Nov. 7 marked the anniversary of Deputy Devin Jaramillo’s passing.

Jaramillo was shot and killed in 2025 while responding to a traffic crash near Kendall.

The suspect was found dead nearby after taking his own life.

One year later, members of the department gathered to reflect on the fallen hero’s dedication to the police force.

Jaramillo’s dedication began young, as he followed his dad’s footsteps into public service.

Miami-Dade County Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz joined the event to honor Jaramillo’s life, service and sacrifice.

“Devin was somebody who committed himself every day to this community, and so his name often came across my desk,” said Cordero-Stutz. “It goes to show that it was clear this career was not a career for him. It was a calling.”

Officials say Jaramillo’s memory remains etched in the hearts of his family, colleagues and the community he died protecting.

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