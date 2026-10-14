CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire crews got a handle of flames that erupted from a home in Coral Gables.

The fire broke out near Southwest 20th Street and 59th Avenue Tuesday night.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews arrived a short time later and began battling the blaze, which tore through a wall and reached the attic.

Firefighters could be seen going in and out of the house as they got the flames under control.

First responders were seen giving oxygen to a resident outside.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured.

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